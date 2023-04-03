Free school meals will continue to be available to children from lower income families over the Easter holidays.

The funding, which is part of an agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru, will be distributed across Wales.

It will be down to the individual local authorities on how to administer the free meal provision, either by providing lunches, vouchers or direct payments to eligible families.

Amid the cost of living crisis, its hoped the move will provide additional support to families with the free school meal until the end of the May half term holiday, covering all bank holidays during this period.

Families in receipt of the following are eligible:

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

Child Tax Credit (as long as you don't also get Working Tax Credit and your annual income is £16,190 or less before tax)

The guaranteed element of Pension Credit

Working Tax Credit run-on - paid for 4 weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit

Universal Credit - your household income must be less than £7,400 a year after tax

Following the announcement of the initiative, Education Minister Jeremy Miles MS explained: “No child should have to worry about going hungry over the school holidays. I am pleased that we have been able to extend free holiday provision to the May half term holiday.

“We know that food has a huge impact on concentration and children’s overall well-being. I want children and young people to be able to enjoy their school holidays and take pressure off families who are already struggling with the cost of living.

“I would encourage families to find out whether they qualify by speaking to their local authority.”

Plaid Cymru’s Designated Member, Sian Gwenllian, said: “When the school doors close for the holidays, our support for those who most need it should not come to an end. We are working together to make sure no child goes hungry over the Easter and May school holidays and helping hard-pressed families during the cost of living crisis.”