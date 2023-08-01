Play Brightcove video

A family of swans had to be dramatically rescued after they got trapped in a Cardiff lock.

Concerns were raised from several members of the public when seven cygnets and two adult swans were unable to escape from the lock at Cardiff Bay near the Norwegian Church.

RSPCA rescuers along with Swan Rescue team started working on the operation which took around two hours to complete.

The rescue team said:"Logistically it was a tricky operation and the body of water was quite low down." Credit: RSPCA Cymru

The rescue team had to wear PPE due to the risk of bird flu.

RSPCA wildlife officer Ellie West said: “Logistically this was a tricky one and the body of water was quite low down.

"It meant that we were unable to lower our boat down ourselves and required the help of the fire service.”

The rescue took two hours

South Wales Fire & Rescue Service sent across a crew from Bridgend and using their specialist equipment they were able to lower the boat into the lock for the rescue team to board safely.

Speaking about the rescue operation, Ellie added:"It was certainly not an easy rescue.

Rohan Barker, Carl Hone and Christine McNeil along with Swan Rescue worked on the operation. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

“The swans of course didn’t want to be caught so we had to do our best to catch them as carefully as possible.

“After several failed attempts - we managed to catch each of the swans individually - and they were each placed in a bag to be hoisted up the wall.

"This did take some time but it was absolutely worth it when we were able to release the family a little further away in the main dock."

The rescue team thanked Associated British Port who gave them permission to carry out the rescue on their land.

