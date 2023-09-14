A new date has been set for the inquest of a schoolboy who drowned in a river while playing with friends.

Christopher Kapessa, 13, was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill in the Cynon Valley four years ago.

The Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute a 14-year-old boy, accused of being responsible, at the time of Christopher’s death.

The incident happened at the River Cynon.

In July 2020, it said prosecution was not in the public interest.

Last year, the High Court ruled against a challenge to that decision made by Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph.

On Thursday, a pre-inquest review into Christopher’s death took place at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court.

Assistant coroner David Regan told the hearing that a date for the full inquest, listed for 10 days, has been set for 8 January 2024.

Mr Regan said another pre-inquest review will take place on November 9 this year.

