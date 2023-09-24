Wales are currently leading Australia 7-6 in a crunch Rugby World Cup clash in Lyon.

Wallaby fly-half Ben Donaldson got the game going and Warren Gatland's side got off to the dream start.

With their first real attack of the match, Nick Tompkins sent captain Jac Morgan scything through the Aussie defence around the halfway line. He drew the last man and fed Gareth Davies, who had enough speed to get over. Dan Biggar's conversion made it 7-0 after 3 minutes.

Australia soon hit back, though, with a penalty from Donaldson after the men in red strayed offside in their own 22.

Wales then suffered a blow when fly-half Biggar was forced from the field after injuring his chest in a tackle. Gareth Anscombe replaced him after 12 minutes.

The Wallabies then won a scrum penalty with a dominant shove and Donaldson knocked over his second penalty of the night.

In the 19th minute, Tom Hooper was penalised for going in the side but Anscombe hit the post from 40 metres out.

A Welsh victory at the Groupama Stadium would guarantee them safe passage to the knockout stages of the tournament with a game to spare.

It would also leave Australia needing a miracle to reach the quarter-finals.

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan (C), Taulupe Faletau.

Reps: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Henry Thomas, Dafydd Jenkins, Taine Basham, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Rio Dyer.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Ben Donaldson, Tate McDermott; Angus Bell, David Porecki (C), James Slipper; Nick Frost, Richard Arnold; Rob Leota, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini.

Reps: Matt Faesslerk, Blake Schoupp, Pone Fa’amausili, Matt Philip, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Carter Gordon, Suli Vunivalu.