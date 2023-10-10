The Home Office has U-turned on its decision to house asylum seekers at Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli, according to Carmarthenshire County Council.

The local authority said it had received written confirmation from the Home Office of its decision to withdraw the plan.

In a statement, the council said it is "pleased" with the decision.

ITV News has contacted the Home Office for comment.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.