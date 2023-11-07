Play Brightcove video

A vicar who could not get married in his own church has called for the Church in Wales to change its stance on same sex marriage.

In 2021, Father Lee Taylor from Llangollen and his husband Fabiano became the first same sex couple to have their marriage blessed by the Church in Wales.

However, he still regrets that they could not have a full marriage ceremony in the church where he works.

Speaking to ITV Wales’s Sharp End programme, he said: “I do feel that the Church is facing an existential crisis if it does not address these issues of affirming, blessing and sanctifying same-sex unions in the church because, on the outside of the Church, it looks very primitive.

Two years ago the Church in Wales voted in favour of allowing blessings of Same Sex Marriages in churches. Credit: Sharp End

“It looks ridiculous. People can’t understand why a Church which proclaims a gospel of love and forgiveness and peace and unity and equality is marginalising people because of their sexual orientation.”

Two years ago, the Church in Wales voted in favour of allowing blessings of same-sex marriages in churches.

It’s part of a five-year trial period and at the end of that trial period, many within the Church are hoping it will lead to a lifting of the ban on same-sex marriages in churches.

Father Lee understands there are some who would see such a move as incompatible with their beliefs, but he believes it would be entirely in keeping with the teachings of Jesus.

He said: “I think we can look at this issue of same-sex marriage in church either in terms of those who are for it and those against it or we can look at liberal and conservatives but I think it’s more helpful if we take a deeper approach to this and look at it in terms of two different levels of consciousness; two states of being in the world which are love and fear.

Father Lee added; “And what we’re looking at is fear, those who can’t accept same-sex blessings or unions in church are fearful of a judgemental God, they are fearful of not being faithful to the scriptures.

“Love on the other hand affirms and supports life and that is the message of Jesus’s teaching on the Kingdom of God. It’s all about love, the frequency of love. It’s all about love and that’s it.”

A YouGov poll for ITV Wales earlier this year showed that:

57% people backed allowing same sex marriages in churches,

24% opposed the idea and the rest weren’t sure.

The Bishop of Llandaff, the Rt Revd Mary Stallard, told Sharp End she hopes attitudes are changing within the church, as they have on other contentious issues in the past.

“When I was first ordained 30 years ago there were the same discussions about the ordination of women, and actually about the remarriage of divorcees and there were really strong voices on both sides of both those debates.”

The Bishop wears her wedding ring on her right hand as a symbol of her opposition to the fact that not all marriages are perceived as equal. Credit: Sharp End

She added: “Decisions like this don’t tend to go away. I really hope there will be a resolution.”

The bishop has always worn her wedding ring on her right hand rather than her left as a personal symbol of her opposition to the fact that not all marriages are currently perceived as equal.

Expressing her hope for future change, she said: “I hope the church has a bigger voice of welcome than it does of worry or anxiety.

“I really hope this change will come and I’m really confident the church can be flexible, can adapt and can be properly invitational and welcoming."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...