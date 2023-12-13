An investigation has been launched into a malicious Facebook profile allegedly targeting one of the victims of a tragic crash in south Wales.

Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth, Jesse Owen, 18, from Tonypandy and Morgan Smith, 18, from Tonypandy were all killed in the incident in Coedely, Tonyrefail on Monday 11 December.

Two further men, aged 18 and 19, were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement on Facebook, South Wales Police urged social media users to post messages responsibly.

The force sa it is investigating the profile and work is ongoing to identify the person responsible.

The account was set up after an Audi A1 and a bus were involved in a collision on Ely Valley Road at around 7pm.

Police said Callum Griffiths, Jesse Owen and Morgan Smith were declared dead at the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We have been made aware of a malicious Facebook profile which has been set up, apparently aimed at one of the victims of the fatal road traffic collision which occurred in Coed Ely, on the evening of the 11th of December.

"Work is currently ongoing to identify the person responsible, and once identified they will be dealt with in a positive and robust manner.

"Such behaviour, especially in the wake of such a tragic incident, will not be tolerated.

"Users of social media are reminded of the need to post messages responsibly.

"We ask that the privacy of the bereaved families is respected at this tragic time.

"The thoughts of all at South Wales Police continue to be with those affected by this tragic incident."

