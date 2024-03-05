Coronavirus was “not the top priority” for the Welsh government, the Covid-19 inquiry has heard.

The First Minister said in written evidence that the virus was not treated as the most important concern in January and February 2020.

This evidence was raised by the counsel for the inquiry, who were questioning the former Chief Executive of the Welsh NHS, Andrew Goodall.

Tom Poole KC said: “Would it be fair to say that these planning assumptions were simply not taken seriously enough at this point in time, and it wasn’t until you get into the early weeks of March, that things really started to happen in Wales?”

Dr Goodall admitted there was a “change in our response in Wales” in the last week of February 2020 and early March.

Mark Drakeford led Wales through the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PA

The inquiry later heard from Dr Goodall that a longer firebreak would have been more "preferable" for the NHS.

He told the inquiry an extended lockdown would have been "preferable from the NHS point of view", but added he understood the broader concerns of Welsh Government ministers.

The 'firebreak' in 2020 started on Friday 23 October and ended on Monday 9 November.

Later the inquiry saw a letter written by Frank Atherton, the Chief Medical Officer for Wales, to Dr Goodall which was sent in August 2020. The letter raised concerns that Wales might not be prepared for a second wave of coronavirus.

At this point the UK-wide lockdown had been lifted and the first phase of the pandemic had passed.

Dr Atherton wrote, "I am... writing to flag concerns about our ability to manage the next phase of the pandemic in Wales.

"The context for this is that infection rates are currently low and stable in the country but I fully expect to see significant resurgence over the next few months in keeping with international experience even with our enhanced control measures."

The letter went on to raise concerns about the NHS staff's ability to withstand to future outbreaks.

Dr Atherton wrote that NHS staff had been "unseen and undervalued" in the first phase of the pandemic.

Dr Goodall was the Chief Executive of NHS Wales and Director General of Health and Social Services during the pandemic. Credit: PA Images

When asked by Tom Poole KC about testing in hospitals and care homes, Dr Goodall told the inquiry asymptomatic Covid-19 could have been better targeted before people were moved to care homes.

He said during the early weeks and months of the pandemic "hospitals were our top priority", so discharging people was important to "maintain patient flow".

Though health bosses were not fully aware of the importance of testing for asymptomatic carriers.

NHS bosses started considering asymptomatic infection in April 2020, but Dr Goodall admitted that "it was immediately clear there was limited testing capacity in Wales". Adding that there wasn't the laboratory structure in place.

The UK Covid Inquiry will continue to hear evidence in Cardiff for the next two weeks.

Outside of the inquiry, the First Minister came under fire today for his refusal to answer questions in the Senedd about the pandemic, including his use of WhatsApp.

Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives said: “The First Minister has shown his arrogance and contempt for Welsh democracy today in his non-answers to my questions.

“People who lost loved ones during the pandemic have been denied answers at a Wales-specific Covid Inquiry and now Mark Drakeford has denied them answers on the floor of the Senedd."

Plaid Cymru leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “The First Minister’s refusal to answer questions in the Senedd relating to evidence already heard at the UK Covid inquiry is a sad day for democracy."

