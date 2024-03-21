Wales' new First Minister has named the team that will make up his new cabinet.

Vaughan Gething was appointed as the new First Minister on Wednesday, 20 March after winning the Labour leadership at the weekend.

In a video posted on social media before the announcement on Thursday, he said he wanted his government to "look ahead with hope ambition and unity".

Jeremy Miles, who fought Mr Gething for the top job has taken up the role of Secretary for Economy, Energy and Welsh Language in his former rival's cabinet.

Vaughan Gething officially became First Minister on Wednesday 20 March having won the Labour leadership race on Saturday 16 March. Credit: PA Images

The former Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, does not feature in the new First Minister's cabinet. Earlier this year he announced he would step back at the next cabinet reshuffle.

Meanwhile, Eluned Morgan remains as Minister for Health and Social Care, despite telling ITV Wales in 2023 she would "not necessarily" want to remain in her post after a new First Minister is appointed.

Also among those in his top team are Rebecca Evans as Secretary for Finance, Constitution and Cabinet Office and Julie James as Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning.

Here's the full breakdown of the Full Cabinet and Ministers list:

Cabinet secretaries

Mick Antoniw MS: Counsel General-designate

Jeremy Miles MS: Cabinet secretary for economy, energy & Welsh language

Eluned Morgan MS: Cabinet secretary for health and social care

Rebecca Evans MS: Cabinet secretary for finance, constitution and cabinet office

Julie James MS: Cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning

Lynne Neagle MS: Cabinet secretary for education

Ken Skates MS: Cabinet secretary for north Wales and transport

Huw Irranca Davies MS: Cabinet secretary for climate change and rural affairs

Lesley Griffiths: Cabinet secretary for culture and social justice

Jane Hutt MS: Chief Whip and Trefnydd

Ministerial roles:

Hannah Blythyn MS: Minister for social partnership

Jayne Bryant MS: Minister for mental health and early years

Dawn Bowden MS: Minister for social care

More to follow.

