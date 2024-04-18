Concerns for Llandudno's famous goats after four killed on road

Play Brightcove video

Now the Great Orme goats have become almost as famous as the north Wales landmark itself!They're now a regular sight in Llandudno since they got into the habit of roaming into town - particulary some say - during the quietness of the covid lockdown.They liked what they saw and keep coming back. But while tourists enjoy spotting them in the streets they do cause damage. Plus there are concerns about the goats safety after a number of them have been hit by cars.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of Llandudno's famous goats after four were killed in a road traffic collision.

The Kashmiri goats have become synonymous with the town after wandering into the town during lockdown.

They generally graze high up on the Great Orme, but have also become a regular sight in Llandudno for locals and tourists.

The issue of how goats and humans interact was brought into sharp focus on Sunday, 14 April, when a vehicle struck a herd of the animals and killed four of the goats.

Llandudno hit the headlines when goats took over the town during lockdown. Credit: Media Wales

Janet FinchSaunders MS, for Aberconwy, has since said the current situation is not "sustainable", saying politicians in Cardiff Bay could bring in legislation protecting the animals.

She said: "This is not an issue we can turn a blind eye to.”

One local resident suggested feeding stations should be installed on the Great Orme, where the goats usually graze, to keep them up there, and said warning signs should be installed in the town.

Another resident told ITV Wales: "They're part of the heritage of Llandudno and I think people just need to accept them and take care when they're driving around because they can wander quite a long way."

In a statement, Conwy Council said it has a plan in place to manage "feral" goats, adding it occasionally relocates goats back to the Great Orme if they or people are at risk.

The statement added that more than 20 goats were recently rounded up from the Craig Y Don area of the town, and said road signs are in place to warn drivers.

As rutting season begins, the goats are expected to return to the Great Orme and stay there for the bulk of the summer.

