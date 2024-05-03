Beloved BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey is to return for its 'last ever' episode on Christmas Day this year, according to the show's co-creator James Corden.

On Friday morning, James Corden shared a picture on Instagram of himself and fellow creator Ruth Jones holding a script.

He wrote: "Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James"

Fans were ecstatic when James Corden shared the snap on his Instagram. Credit: Instagram / @j_corden

Earlier this year, Ruth Jones had shut down rumours that the show was returning for a Christmas special.

Gavin & Stacey is one of the most popular British sitcoms of all time.

The show follows the long-distance relationship of Gavin from Billericay in Essex and Stacey from Barry in south Wales.

It ran for three series from 2007 to 2010, returning in 2019 for a festive special.

Its 2019 Christmas special was the most-watched show in a decade at more than 18 million viewers.

