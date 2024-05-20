The infected blood scandal “could largely have been avoided” and there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth, an inquiry into the biggest treatment disaster in the NHS has concluded.

Deliberate attempts were made to conceal the disaster, including evidence of Whitehall officials destroying documents, the Infected Blood Inquiry found.

Patients were knowingly exposed to unacceptable risks of infection, the probe found.The 2,527-page report documents a “catalogue of failures” which had “catastrophic” consequences, not only among people infected with contaminated blood and blood products, but also their loved ones.

More than 30,000 people were infected with deadly viruses while they were receiving NHS care between the 1970s and 1990s, in a disaster described by inquiry chairman Sir Brian Langstaff as a “calamity”.

Sir Brian said “the scale of what happened is horrifying”, with more than 3,000 people dead as a result and survivors battling for decades to uncover the truth. Read more on the report findings here.

The report concluded that Wales and England failed to achieve “self-sufficiency” when it came to acquiring blood products, meaning it relied on other countries like the US. It said the UK should have achieved this.

It references a baby who was treated with factor concentrates at the Cardiff Haemophilia Centre, University Hospital of Wales, in the "express knowledge that this carried the risk of transmitting hepatitis C and Aids".

That is what happened to Colin Smith, who was infected with hepatitis C and HIV as a baby before his death in 1990 aged seven years old.

Colin Smith died in 1990, five years after his parents were told he'd become infected with HIV. Credit: Family photo

Blood donations from a patient who had been admitted to hospital in Bournemouth with a "skin rash consistent with Kaposi’s sarcoma, leukopenia and anaemia" were used in a batch of Factor 8 which was distributed to Cardiff regional transfusion centre in 1984.

Four hundred vials were sent to Cardiff, from which they were also distributed in smaller quantities to Heath Park, Morriston and Carmarthen hospitals. The inquiry found this transmitted HIV to a number of patients in south Wales.

The inquiry found that not only were patients never informed of the risk of HIV and hepatitis C infection, but those who doctors suspected to have Aids were not told of this either.

One doctor who played an instrumental role in south Wales was Professor Arthur Bloom, a consultant who led Cardiff Haemophilia Centre at the time of the scandal. The centre was named after him following his death in 1992.

The report concluded that he "downplayed the risks of transmission despite knowing that one of his patients had Aids" in 1983, and despite press reporting concerns over a deadly disease.

Haemophilia treatment continued as normal, and patients continued to develop symptoms of Aids.

The report also said Professor Bloom “ought to have realised” that the developing number of Aids cases “were potentially only the top of a very much larger iceberg”.

It said: "If Professor Bloom had advised that there was a real risk that taking factor concentrates risked contracting Aids… events that followed might have taken a different turn."

Sir Brian said in a statement: “In families across the UK, people were treated by the NHS and over 30,000 were given infections which were life-shattering. Three thousand people have already died and that number is climbing week by week. Lives, dreams, friendships, families, finances were destroyed.

“This disaster was not an accident. The infections happened because those in authority – doctors, the blood services and successive governments – did not put patient safety first. The response of those in authority served to compound people’s suffering.

“The Government is right to accept that compensation must be paid. Now is the time for national recognition of this disaster and for proper compensation to all who have been wronged.”

The report highlighted how Wales was the first country anywhere to offer safe recombinant Factor 8 to all its patients, as opposed to the often contaminated plasma-derived Factor 8.

It recommends that the creation of a permanent memorial is considered in Wales, as well as the other UK nations.

Key failures highlighted in the report include: