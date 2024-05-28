A man has died after getting into difficulty whilst swimming in the sea at Barmouth.

The 20-year-old died in hospital after emergency services rushed to the scene.

North Wales Police said: "Multi-agency searches were launched involving the coastguard, RNLI and police. The man was found shortly before 8pm and was taken to hospital via air ambulance where he sadly died."

Police are appealing for witnesses who have not yet spoken to the force to come forward.

Officers are also asking for anyone who "may have any footage" of the incident to contact them.

The force added: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family who we continue to support, and the coroner has been informed.”

