Play Brightcove video

MS Buffy Williams says significant amount of children are having their right to education breached

A significant number of children across Wales are being denied their right to an education, according to a Senedd committee report.

Families in Wales have told the Children, Young People and Education Committee that children and young people with additional learning needs or disabilities are being 'let down by decision-makers at the most crucial time in their lives.'

The families who have spoken to the committee added that they have been 'left exhausted' from having to fight for the education and childcare that their children are entitled to receive.

The committee heard evidence from families struggling to access both inclusive education and suitable childcare support, with the report saying too many mainstream settings are not meeting the needs of children and young people who are being treated as "square pegs in round holes", with no adjustments being made to enable them to fully participate in school life.

The report found that an inconsistent provision means there is a postcode lottery in Wales, especially for those accessing Welsh-medium education and childcare, while where good provision exists, it is because of the determination of individuals, not a structural approach.

The committee is now calling on the Welsh Government to respond to its five key conclusions and 32 recommendations following the year-long inquiry.

Betsan Gower Gallagher, mum to twin seven-year-old girls with autism, gave evidence to the committee to be her children's voice.

"This inquiry is so important to parents like me because my children are non-verbal, but this gives them a voice," she said.

"My children have highly complex needs but it’s an endless battle to get the support that we’re entitled to. We have to fight and fight for even the basics, like an education.

"And there’s no childcare support in our area that can facilitate my children’s needs over summer – even activities that are advertised as inclusive don’t have the facilities to support us.

"We want to do the best for our children – they are so special and radiate joy and love – but we’re exhausted from the system working against us."

Buffy Williams MS the chair of the committee, says the number of teaching staff that is needed just isn't there.

Buffy Williams MS, committee chair, said: "Through this inquiry, we heard from parents who were desperate for support, desperate for someone to listen to them. Many of the stories will stay with me forever.

"We wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t take that and put forward the strongest possible case to the Welsh Government for what needs to change – that’s what we set out in this report. It’s the structure that’s letting them down, not individual teachers or childcare staff who do their best despite it.

"But this piece of work will not stop there. We will keep a very close eye on the actions that are taken and how they are making a difference on the ground for the rest of the Senedd term.

"We can’t fail our young people any more. You only get one chance at an education, and it should be the best chance."

The report's five key conclusions:

A significant number of children and young people’s rights to an education as set out in Articles 28 and 29 of United Convention on the Rights of Child are currently being breached in Wales.

Denying these rights can have a significant impact on their emotional and mental wellbeing and physical health, which leaves a permanent impact on their opportunities in life.

The impact of denying children their right to an education as well as opportunities for inclusive childcare can have an immeasurable impact on their family, especially parents, carers and siblings. Families who gave evidence to the committee said having to fight for basic rights had left a mark on their own health and ability to work.

The inconsistent provision means there is a postcode lottery, especially for those accessing Welsh-medium education and childcare. Where good provision exists, it is because of the determination of individuals, not a structural approach.

The issue has many broad causes relating to attitudes to disability and difference generally, but there are a number of practical steps that can be put into action.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Disabled children and young people have a fundamental right to access education and we are committed to breaking down barriers so that all learners can reach their full potential.

"Our education reforms and our Early Childhood Play, Learning and Care Plan are aimed at achieving an inclusive system that works for all learners and reduces inequalities. We will continue to work across government and with the Disability Rights Taskforce to listen to families, disabled children and young people to ensure their voices are heard as we consider this work alongside the Senedd committee’s report and recommendations."

James Radcliffe, Wales' external affairs manager for the National Autistic Society, said: "Autistic children and their families need to get support at the right time, and good childcare providers can help deliver this.

"Delays in accessing suitable support can exacerbate problems, cause unnecessary stress for parents, and harm the life chances of children.

"We call on the Welsh Government to implement the recommendations of this report as soon as possible, and in particular ensure that mandatory training for all school staff on disability (including autism) and the additional learning needs code is rolled out so we can start to put in place the provision that autistic children need."

The Welsh Government says it is "breaking down barriers" for all learners to achieve their full potential. Credit: PA

Hazel Badjie, head of policy and influencing in Wales for the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: "No child with additional learning needs should miss out on support because of where they live or go to school.

"It’s crucial for schools and local authorities to be fully equipped to support deaf children all through their education, if they are to provide them with the best chances in life. But sadly, as the committee notes in its reports, this is currently not the case.

"Schools desperately need more support to effectively put in place the ALN reforms, so we welcome the inclusion of our concerns in the reports’ findings. We back the call to ensure Individual Development Plans (IDPs) are not being denied to children due to resource constraints."

Ms Badjie also highlighted how one in five teachers of the deaf have been lost in Wales since 2011.

She said: "We are greatly encouraged by the committee’s recommendation which calls on the Welsh Government to set up a clear plan to address gaps in teachers of the Deaf numbers.

"It is now crystal clear to the Welsh Government what they must do to make sure every deaf child gets the support they need. We look forward to the opportunity of working with them, along with local authorities and the health boards."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...