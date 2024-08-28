The RSPCA is appealing for witnesses and information after a gull was thrown and kicked in Swansea city centre.

The incident took place near Castle Square at the top of Oxford Street on Saturday 24 August at around 6pm.

The gull was reportedly grabbed by its wing, thrown to the floor and kicked.

The gull - which looked to have a broken wing following the incident - was confined to a box and taken for an examination. Sadly due to the severity of its injuries the bird was put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

RSPCA Inspector Keith Hogben said: “This upsetting incident took place in a public place and would have been a very distressing incident to witness.

“We are looking for anyone with first-hand information which could help our enquiries to give us a call on our appeals line on 0300 123 8018, and quote 01338330.

“We’d also like to thank those who helped this gull and to those who have reached out to us about this incident. Sadly, many people have an unfavourable opinion of gulls - but these are intelligent animals who form strong social bonds with each other, and deserve to be treated with respect.”

The RSPCA is also asking for help to find a man (pictured) who may be able to help provide information to assist these enquiries. He was wearing a white top, jeans and had a black strapped pink/orange bag.

The RSPCA would also like to speak to a woman, who was also wearing a white t-shirt and jeans and had dark hair.

