Conservative leader's 20mph tweet 'brought Senedd into disrepute'

The Welsh Conservative leader in the Senedd brought the Welsh Parliament into disrepute by calling Wales' 20mph speed limit a "blanket" policy on social media, according to a Senedd standards committee.Andrew RT Davies had said that his choice of words was "a matter of opinion" but he is due to be officially reprimanded next week in Cardiff Bay.The Welsh Government has said the "blanket" description of the policy is wrong because the default limit in built-up areas, which was previously 30mph, is subject to exemptions.The Senedd's standards commissioner Douglas Bain said that as: "Leader of the Welsh Conservatives and a former experienced member of the Standards of Conduct Committee it was incumbent of the Member to set a good example and to follow the guidance given by the Committee and in the Guidance on the Code of Conduct.”

The committee report noted two separate complaints in relation to Mr Davies' tweet which used the phrase “blanket” in relation to the application of the 20mph speed limit on social media.

It said: “Another bus route cut thanks to Labour and Plaid’s blanket 20mph speed limits.”It was posted after the finding of the Senedd's Standards of Conduct Committee that the term “blanket” was "imprecise and inaccurate".The cross-party standards committee agreed with the commissioner's finding that Davies had breached rules one and three of the code of conduct - members must uphold the overarching principles, and members must not act or behave in a manner that brings the Senedd, or its members generally, into disrepute - but did not breach rule two whereby members must act truthfully because the commissioner had concluded "there was no intention to deceive".

In a response, Mr Davies said: The Standards Committee recently considered usage of the term “blanket” to describe the new 20mph speed limit in Wales. The Committee agreed that, when using the term, I was expressing a value judgment and not a statement of fact. While theCommittee believed that this description was incorrect, this was a matter of opinion. As such, enhanced protection under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights meant that it had to be tolerated."The committee said it "considers a breach of the code of conduct by any member of the Senedd to be a serious matter"."The reputation of the Senedd as an institution, and the public’s trust and confidence in it, rely upon members demonstrating integrity and leadership through their actions."The Welsh Conservatives have been approached by ITV Wales for a comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...