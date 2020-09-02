A total of 169 people have lost their jobs at Eden Project following a six-week restructure.

Eden's biomes were closed for more than three months during the coronavirus lockdown, resulting in a loss of £7million in income.

Despite opening on July 4, it was forced to reduce visitor numbers.

As a result, a total of 169 people in full and part-time roles across all areas of operations have lost their jobs.

Of the people leaving, 72 took voluntary redundancy.

Bosses say the business would not have survived without making the redundancies.

It was feared that the number of redundancies would have been higher.

Due to staff agreeing to reduce hours or share roles, the total wasn't as high as anticipated.

18 of the staff leaving Eden Project had worked there for more than 20 years.

In a message to all staff, Eden Co-Founder Sir Tim Smit said, “We’ll keep our fingers crossed that the economy will recover, that next year will be an absolute triumph.

Executive Director, David Harland said, “We have had to react to the most extraordinary set of circumstances that the pandemic caused.

"The restructure was to ensure Eden’s survival and without it Eden would not have survived.

“We are gutted that we are losing 169 brilliant people as a result of it.

You leave with our love and our gratitude and our friendship and you will be missed enormously.”