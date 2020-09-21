The University of Bristol is to make face visors mandatory in lectures and seminars.

Students will have to wear the protective face coverings during 'in person teaching' as part of the university's plans to limit the spread of coronavirus on campus.

They will also need to wear them when queuing or waiting outside lectures or seminars.

It's believed that Bristol is the first university in the country to introduce the measure.

The university will provide masks and visors to all students for the start of the academic year. Credit: ITV News

Masks will be required in any indoor space where you cannot maintain two metre distancing and when attending the mobile testing centre.

Guidance on the university website says visors are required when attending any in-person teaching and when queuing outside rooms before teaching starts.

The advice also asks that when using a face covering on public transport, that students wear a different one on campus.

The university lists a series of exemptions when people may not have to wear a mask or visor.