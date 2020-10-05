A clean-up operation is underway in the Somerset village of Croscombe after homes were affected by flooding.

The River Sheppey burst its banks on Sunday 4 October after a month's worth of rain fell across the county in just two days.

The village hall was set up as a temporary base for residents and emergency service teams.

The rain overwhelmed many of the flood defences in the village of Croscombe Credit: ITV News

Gill Pettitt was working upstairs during the deluge and only realised flood water had come into her home when her internet connection cut out.

It came in very fast, it came in everywhere, through the floors and through the walls. Coming back it's a bit bleak and overwhelming and you think oh my goodness but I've had some lovely people around today but the village has been amazing. Gill Pettitt, Croscombe resident

People who had lived in the Mendip village for more than two decades say it was the worst the have ever seen.

We weren't that worried we'd seen it come up and normally our flood defences are about on the cusp and they're ok but it just went another 6 inches higher and that was too much. Paul Jones, Croscombe resident

People are being urged to avoid low-lying footpaths and roads and plan travel in advance, with several flood warnings still place across the South West according to the Environment Agency.

It comes as parts of Somerset and Devon were among the wettest places in England as more than a month’s worth of rain fell in just two days.

Storm Alex brought torrential downpours to the region, causing widespread flooding and some travel disruption.