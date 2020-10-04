Parts of Somerset and Devon were among the wettest places in England as more than a month’s worth of rain fell in just two days.

Storm Alex brought torrential downpours to the region, causing widespread flooding and some travel disruption.

According to the Met office, Blackpitts Gate in Exmoor recorded 124mm of rain between midnight on Friday (2 October) and 3am on Sunday (4 October).

During the same timeframe, 102mm of rain fell in Wistlandpound, which is near Barnstaple in North Devon, and 99mm fell in Brendan Hill Farm in Somerset.

The average rainfall in England during the month of October is 92mm.

In response, the Environment Agency issued a number of flood warnings in the region and took precautionary measures in Chew Magna and on the Somerset Levels.

Flooding in Bradford-on-Avon. Credit: Bradford-on-Avon Community Emergency Volunteers

In Bradford-on-Avon in Wiltshire, meanwhile, flood defence barriers were installed to protect the town from the River Avon, which had threatened to burst its banks.

Flood defences were installed in Bradford-on-Avon as a precaution. Credit: Bradford-on-Avon Community Emergency Volunteers

In a statement, an Environment Agency spokesperson urged residents in communities that are prone to flooding to remain vigilant.

“We have not had any reports of property flooding,” the spokesperson said.

We have staff on the ground operating assets, checking flood defences, inspecting sites of interest and clearing trash screens to prevent rivers from backing up. Surface water flooding continues to be likely as a result of the heavy rain. Environment Agency spokesperson

The spokesperson added: “We urge motorists who encounter flooded roads not to drive through and instead turn around and find a safe route until the local authority can respond.”

