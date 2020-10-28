A number of beaches have been closed after high waves are making it too dangerous for anyone to go into the sea.

The RNLI has taken the decision to stop people from entering the water at beaches in the Newquay area such as Fistral, Crantock, Towan and Mawgan Porth area as a precaution.

Prior to the closure @UKWeatherChase tweeted a video of the stormy conditions at Fistral, as a surfer braved the waves.

Forecasters have predicted some of the biggest and most dangerous waves of the year in the West Country.

The biggest waves are expected to hit the UK on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 October, with challenging conditions then set to continue for the rest of the week.

This swell is predicted to be dangerous in exposed areas of Cornwall and is forecast to reach up to 28ft at Fistral beach in Newquay. Wednesday's conditions are expected to peak at around high tide time, about 3pm.

Hurricane Epsilon Credit: NASA

The waves are down to a "colossal swell", generated by the combination of ex-hurricane Epsilon and big low pressure in the north Atlantic, which has arrived on our coast. It also coincides with strong winds which are predicted to create dangerous sea conditions.

You can watch the situation develop in the safety of your own armchair on Magic Seaweed's webcam.

RNLI lifeguards on a red-flagged beach in Cornwall in summer 2020. Credit: Sam Chamberlain

Steve Instance, RNLI Water Safety Lead for the South West says, "Experts have been watching weather systems out in the Atlantic for the past few weeks to calculate the impact on swell conditions hitting Europe and the UK. Forecasts at the moment are predicting a huge swell to arrive on Wednesday and into Thursday combined with strong winds.

"Sea conditions are set to be extremely dangerous and it's likely most beaches will be red flagged with huge waves, strong rip currents and increased tidal surges.

"If you are tempted to enter the water, please go to one of the 27 lifeguarded beaches and listen to their advice. If there are no flags, then there are no lifeguards."

