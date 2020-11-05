Teams of firefighters had to work for four hours in the dark to save a horse that was so spooked by fireworks it ended up in a river in Cornwall.Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service station manager Richard Gibbons tweeted about the rescue, which took place near Fowey on Wednesday 4 November.

The rescue operation involved crews from Mevagissey, St Austell and Tolvaddon and took place at Tywardreath Highway on the towpath, upstream of the level crossing.Station Manager Richard Gibbons says: "Last night we rescued a horse who had been spooked by fireworks and ended up in a river. Crews worked hard for four hours and were successful in their task."

The firefighters used a hoist to rescue the spooked horse from the river. Credit: Richard Gibbons / Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service

This is yet another sad example of how fireworks can cause harm and distress to animals. Please consider your actions if you set any off. Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson

READ MORE: