Heavy rain brings widespread flash flooding to Gloucestershire

Heavy rain has caused widespread flash flooding across Gloucestershire with some major roads closed and emergency services warning people to stay at home.

Public transport, including rail and bus services, are also heavily disrupted.

Gloucestershire Police has tweeted this morning (Thursday 24 December) asking people to only travel if absolutely necessary.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, parts of the M5 motorway are still badly affected along with sections of the A38, A40 and A48.

Emergency services are also dealing with multiple road accidents in flooded areas.

The A40 at Over is closed, travelling both to and from Gloucester. Meanwhile the Ebley Bypass in Stroud is also closed.

In the Forest of Dean all Stagecoach buses have been told not to travel to or from the area until at least midday, when its hoped conditions will improve.

Current road closures are being updated here.

A picture shared by the police shows a car completely ruined after an accident on the M5. Credit: Twitter / @GlosPolSpecOps

One driver became trapped in their car after a crash on the M5 between Junctions 8 and 9 for Tewkesbury.

Officers from Gloucestershire's roads policing team tweeted a photo of the ruined car and said the driver "remarkably" escaped uninjured.

Officers continued to share photos throughout the night of the worsening conditions across the county.

This was taken by a team from Gloucestershire Police at Bishops Cleeve. Credit: Twitter / @GlosPolSpecOps

Pictures from Tewkesbury show parts of the town almost completely under water.

The Environment Agency issued several flood warnings on 23 December, with one urging "immediate action" along the River Severn at Tewkesbury.

Tewkesbury Cricket Club. Credit: Ben Birchall / PA images

In Stroud a car was pictured almost completely submerged in the floodwater.

This picture from Stroud shows a car almost completely submerged. Credit: Twitter / @gethjenks

The Toby Carvery restaurant in Highnam has announced it will be closed "until further notice", telling customers with Christmas Day bookings they will be contacted.

