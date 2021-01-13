Vulnerable people in the West Country could be missing out on their Covid-19 vaccination, as data shows gaps in the accessibility of centres.

A map has been released by NHS England showing the locations of coronavirus vaccination centres across the country.

Though 96% of England's population is within 10 miles of their nearest location, thousands of people in the South West fall into the 4% who will be forced to make longer journeys.

People living in East Cornwall, North Devon, and South Devon are the most affected in the region, and there are calls for more centres to be opened to protect vulnerable people in rural areas - many of whom rely on public transport to travel.

Vulnerable people may be missing their appointments if they are unable to travel far. Credit: PA

People living in villages like Looe, Liskeard, Chumleigh and Salcombe are falling into these vaccination 'blind spots' with residents of Kingsbridge telling ITV News they have been asked to travel up to 40 miles to be vaccinated in areas like Buckfastleigh and Ashburton.

The Clinical Commissioning Group has said it wants to reassure people living in these areas that they 'haven't been forgotten'.

It says conversations and work is already underway to open more centres closer to those in need, however it is not known when these will be ready.

The CCG says more centres are on the way.

The CCG also said if anyone is invited for the vaccine and needs to travel a long distance for it they should make every effort to do so, with the director of Public Health Devon Steve Brown asking those unable to go far to call the help number on their letter to arrange a jab closer to home.

Conservative MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray admitted that the gap in centres was a cause for concern, but insisted things are moving in the right direction.

She said: "I would want to see everybody in my constituency able to receive a vaccination as close to home as possible.

"But I think we have to look at the logistics. The government are rolling out this programme and things are improving every day."

Infection rates in Cornwall are continuing to rise.

This comes as parts of Cornwall - which not so long ago was in the coveted tier 1 - now have infection rates to rival areas of London.

Newquay recorded cases of more than 1 per 100 people last week, with the Isles of Scilly reporting at least 2 cases today (13 January) - the first positive results on the island since September.