Cornwall residents have been left baffled and amused after just one stripe been partly repainted and resurfaced on a pedestrian crossing.

Della Smith laughed when she saw the crossing in St Pirans Road, Perranporth and took a photo of the comical paintwork before sharing it on social media.

She said: “It's ridiculous they didn't fill in the hole next to it with some Tarmac and at least painted the one stripe!"

Just the single stripe appears to have been refurbished with the remainder of the crossing remaining untouched and in poor condition.

Smith posted the image on Facebook, asking: “Does anyone else find this amusing?

Pedestrian crossing in Perranport, Cornwall, with one stripe partially repainted Credit: Della Smith

“You can hardly see the rest of the crossing but don't go all out and paint it all, will you lads?"

Other Facebook users have commented that it’s “the funniest thing they’ve ever seen.”

The partial refurbishments are believed to be carried out by Cormac, a company owned by Cornwall Council who are yet to comment on this situation.

