Alfie May spoke to our sports reporter Cari Davies

Cheltenham Town's Alfie May says his FA Cup goal against Man City made his father cry with pride.

The 27-year-old striker became the hero who allowed Cheltenham fans to dream for 22 minutes by scoring the first goal of the game against the Premier League giants.

The Robins may have lost the match 3-1 in the end but the performance is one that will go down in club history.

May in particular received praise from some of football's top talents. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called him an exceptional player while City midfielder Phil Foden spoke highly of his influence on the game.

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff with May after the final whistle. Credit: PA Images

It may have been a dramatic night but May did not have long to revel in the moment. He says after scoring against one of the best teams in the world on Saturday, he was back to reality doing the food shop on Sunday - although he did allow himself to have a lie in.

May says his phone has been flooded with messages of congratulations and thanks, and that he got emotional after the game "thinking about how from just me scoring against Manchester City, how many people I've made proud and believe."

Football is important for peoples' mental health, I feel blessed to give something back. I've only scored a goal, we've lost the game but I've made a lot of people proud and happy." Alfie May, Cheltenham Town FC

