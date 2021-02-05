The vaccine rollout across the West Country continues apace and now 23.6% of adults across the region have had their first dose of a jab.

There is growing confidence that, despite daily fluctuations in the amount of available vaccines, the rollout will continue to step up and more people will receive their first jab in the next few weeks.

This week the region has passed a number of significant milestones in the rollout including hitting the million mark for first doses.

The Government is prioritising those aged 80 and over, care home residents and frontline health and care workers before moving down the age groups.

So far 84.5% of those aged between 75 and 79 have had their first dose.

For people aged between 70 and 74, 24.6% have had their first dose, and 24.6% of those aged between 70 and 74.

Resident and GP at The Lillian Faithfull group in Gloucestershire. Credit: ITV News West Country

In recent weeks we have seen a real increase in the most vulnerable vaccinated and it is Gloucestershire that has lead the way, vaccinating a higher proportion of over 80s than anywhere else in the UK.

Here are the percentages of over 80s who've had their first dose of a vaccine across the South West.

93.2% in Bath & North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire

92.9% in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire

91.8% in Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly

91.6% in Devon

92.1% in Dorset

94.9% in Gloucestershire

93.9% in Somerset

The average for England is 88% which means the whole of the region is now above the average for the first time.

This week's other significant milestone is that all care home residents have been offered a jab in the West Country - with some being delayed if there has been an outbreak in the care home. The Lillian Faithfull group in Gloucestershire invited cameras into one of its homes in Cheltenham where residents have had their jabs and are looking forward to some more freedom.

Watch David Wood's report

Listen to ITV News' 'Coronavirus: What you need to know' podcast

Read more: