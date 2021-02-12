Inside the Covid wards at Gloucestershire Royal hospital

Watch Eli-Louise Wringe's report from Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

As pressure finally eases on the region's hospitals there are warnings that the real impact on frontline staff is only just being realised.

Many are struggling with their mental health and some are suffering post traumatic stress disorder.

ITV West Country was given special access to the Covid wards at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to find out how staff are coping.

Miriam Evans had only been a nurse for a few months when the pandemic hit.

She said: "I felt quite out of my depth because it was quite intense but I think we all pulled together and managed to get through it as a team."

"I think moments of it will always stick in my head but also certain patients. I remember one gentleman I looked after in March and he stuck with me ever since and he's someone that I won't ever forget in my whole nursing career.

"I think the main thing was that the patients were so sick but they were unable to have their families with them. We were the ones who were sat with them and the loved ones were deprived of that time with them."

There were other significant challenges for the staff at the Gloucestershire Royal.

During the first wave, PPE was hard to come by and hospital bosses were forced to turn to the nuclear industry which provided the yellow suits they still wear today

As patient numbers grew, wards were changed into Covid red zones and staff had to adapt to new roles.

Kath Homans is a Ward Sister at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Credit: ITV News

Kath Homans, a Ward Sister at the hospital, said: "I was really scared, especially to begin with.

"I didn't know how I was going to lead a team when I didn't really know what to expect myself.

"I was scared for the patients because we didn't know how it was going to affect the patients and with them not having relatives or friends or family here.

"And I was also scared on a personal level about getting Covid and passing it on to my family at home. I've got 3 children, I've got parents that were vulnerable so yeah, it changed a lot of things."

While on the wards staff deal with the sickest of patients, away from the noise and commotion, there is a quiet place where staff can go for help and support.

Clinical psychologist Amy Lawson was brought into the hospital 5 months ago to work directly with staff.

"When I first started here they were in that recovery phase so they were exhausted and tired and needed that time to come back together to work out how they were feeling.

"There was increased anxiety, people really feeling worried as they knew what was coming this time.

"I think that was the real difference. They were thinking 'how am I going to do this again when I'm so exhausted from the first wave."

In recent weeks patient numbers have started to fall at the hospital. Credit: ITV News

Professor Steve Hams, Chief Nurse at Gloucestershire Hospitals, said: "I've seen the most difficult sadness, I've seen the most amazing courage as teams work together but it has been truly difficult and I'm sure it will affect all of us for the rest of our lives in terms of what we have done over this last 12 months."

"As we go through the coming months, we'll have some time to decompress, we'll think about some of the things we've been doing, some of the sights and the care that we've been able to provide.

"I think then it will be really clear that there's been quite a significant emotional impact for those of us who have worked in hospitals and the NHS.

"There have been some really sad moments during this time which have been really difficult."

"But I'm grateful that we've all made that sacrifice and our numbers are going down.

"The light is shining brighter and the tunnel is getting shorter which is something that we're all looking forward to."

In recent weeks patient numbers at the hospital have started to fall, from 235 at the peak a few weeks ago, to just 72 on Thursday 11 February.

Gloucestershire has also recorded the highest rate of coronavirus vaccines in the region, with more than 98% of over-80s having received their first dose, along with more than 99% of adults aged 75-79.

