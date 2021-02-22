Joey Barton appointed as Bristol Rovers boss

Joey Barton has been appointed as Bristol Rovers manager on a two-year deal until 2023.

The 38-year-old has managerial experience in League One after guiding Fleetwood Town to the play-offs last season.

Barton entered management with the Lancashire club in 2018, but they parted company in January this year after a poor run of form that saw them win one of his final eight games.

Barton played 130 times for Manchester City over a five year period as well as securing promotion twice to the Premier League with Burnley and QPR.

Joey Barton entered management in 2018 with Fleetwood Town, guiding them to the play-offs last season Credit: ITV West Country

Speaking about Barton’s appointment, Club President Wael Al Qadi said: “We are delighted to welcome Joey to Bristol Rovers and look forward to working closely with him to progress our football club forward.

"Joey's experience in the game is matched by his passion for coaching and delivering results, which made him a standout candidate for the role.

"He's got a good knowledge of the league already thanks to his spell at Fleetwood and has shown his credentials at delivering results and getting the best out of the players he works with.

We are confident that he will be able to continue the ongoing development of the younger players coming through the ranks at the Club and speaking to him, I know his ambitions align with what we want to achieve as a football club. Wael Al Qadi, Club President

"I want to wish Joey, the staff and the players the very best of luck for the coming games, as we look to cement our safety in Sky Bet League One and build for the future.

Joey Barton is due to appear in court over allegedly assaulting the Barnsley manager, Daniel Stendel Credit: ITV West Country

Rovers are currently 19th in League One and sit just two points clear of the relegation zone after winning one of their last 11 league games.

Only Northampton Town have scored fewer goals than Rovers in the league this season and the West Country club next face fellow strugglers Wigan and Shrewsbury this week.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle United, and QPR midfielder is a controversial figure having been involved in a string of disciplinary misdemeanours.

Barton is set to be trialled for an alleged assault on an opposition manager in April 2019, and previously received an 18-month ban from football after admitting a Football Association charge in relation to betting.

He was sentenced for common assault in 2008 and charged with violent conduct three times by the FA during his playing career.

Former Gas manager Paul Tisdale was sacked on February 10 after less than three months in the role with director of football, Tommy Widdrington, having taken temporary charge.

The Pirates responded instantly to Tisdale’s departure, ending an eight-game winless run in Widdirington’s first match against high-flying Portsmouth.

Read more: