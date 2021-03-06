Barriers have been put up around part of Bristol's harbourside after large numbers of people were seen gathering last weekend.

The city council has erected the metal fencing on one of the inlets near Millenium Square, closing off the platoon to stop people from breaching Covid-19 rules.

Police officers were seen patrolling several 'hotspots' in the city centre last Saturday and Sunday (27 and 28 February), and stopping people who were sat on park benches or gathering in large groups.

Avon and Somerset Police issued 46 fines over that weekend, including one to a woman who had driven to the harbourside from Weston-Super-Mare.

Under the current regulations, outdoor exercise is permitted with members of your household or support bubble, or one other person if you stay two metres apart.

The barriers appeared on Friday (5 March) as part of efforts by Bristol City Council to prevent people from breaking the rules.

From Monday (8 March), people will be able to meet with a family member or friend to socialise outside, which includes sitting down for a coffee or picnic.

Read more: