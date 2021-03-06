Police seize almost £50k worth of cannabis in Cotswolds drugs bust

Police have seized what is believed to be almost £50,000 worth of drugs from a house in the Cotswolds.

A drugs bust was carried out at a property in Rissington Road, Bourton-on-the-Water, on Thursday (4 March).

Officers found almost 60 cannabis plants, thought to be worth up to £48,000, and other drug-related equipment.

One man, 21, has been charged with the production of cannabis and has been remanded in police custody.

As part of the operation, which was prompted by reports of a suspected cannabis factory, police officers went on to search another property in Abingdon.

A 49-year-old man, also from Bourton, has been released under investigation.

