A protest in Bristol city centre has turned violent, with "projectiles" including a firework being thrown at police.

Graffiti has been sprayed on Bridewell Police Station and police dogs have been deployed to the scene.

Thousands of people gathered at a 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol earlier today (Sunday 21 March), demonstrating against the Government's Police and Crime Bill.

Police say they are now dealing with a "smaller number of protesters" in Bridewell Street.

Demonstrators have clashed with police, with violent scenes in the city centre.

Demonstrators clash with police in Bristol. Credit: PA

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "The protest is now focused on Bridewell Street so we'd advise motorists to avoid this area.

"We're aware of a small number of incidences of criminal damage during the afternoon - including graffiti -and these will be investigated

"Officers are continuing to deal with a smaller number of protestors in Bridewell St.

"They've had projectiles thrown at them, including a firework, and have been verbally abused.

"This is unacceptable behaviour and those responsible for offences will be identified & brought to justice."

The Chair of Avon and Somerset Police Federation tweeted saying: "Disgusting scenes in Bristol by a mob of animals who are injuring Police Officers, members of the public and damaging property."

