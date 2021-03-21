Demonstrators clash with police at Bristol protest - fireworks thrown outside Bridewell Station
A protest in Bristol city centre has turned violent, with "projectiles" including a firework being thrown at police.
Graffiti has been sprayed on Bridewell Police Station and police dogs have been deployed to the scene.
Thousands of people gathered at a 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol earlier today (Sunday 21 March), demonstrating against the Government's Police and Crime Bill.
Police say they are now dealing with a "smaller number of protesters" in Bridewell Street.
Demonstrators have clashed with police, with violent scenes in the city centre.
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "The protest is now focused on Bridewell Street so we'd advise motorists to avoid this area.
"We're aware of a small number of incidences of criminal damage during the afternoon - including graffiti -and these will be investigated
"Officers are continuing to deal with a smaller number of protestors in Bridewell St.
"They've had projectiles thrown at them, including a firework, and have been verbally abused.
"This is unacceptable behaviour and those responsible for offences will be identified & brought to justice."
The Chair of Avon and Somerset Police Federation tweeted saying: "Disgusting scenes in Bristol by a mob of animals who are injuring Police Officers, members of the public and damaging property."
