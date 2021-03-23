Work on a vital project to resurface the deck of the Tamar Bridge will begin next month.

The complex upgrade is expected to take six months to complete, with all three lanes on the main deck and the north-south cantilevers requiring work.

As well as the bridge, Tamar Crossings are planning on resurfacing the toll plaza area and the main approaches.

The project is expected to finish in September, when all lanes will reopen to traffic.

“We recognise that the timing of the project means that the resurfacing will be continuing over the summer period,” Tamar Crossing’s engineering manager Richard Cole said.

“Unfortunately the need to carry out the majority of the works during dry and mild weather means that we cannot move the project to the winter months.

Delaying the scheme for another year would lead to further deterioration in the surface of the deck. Richard Cole, Tamar Crossings

Richard added the work cannot be carried out at night, as this poses issues around worker safety and noise.

“Using heavy plant and machinery at night would have a major impact on the lives of the people close to the bridge,” he said.

The Tamar Bridge stands next to Royal Albert Bridge (pictured).

Three lanes will be kept open while the works are carried out in a bid to minimise disruption, with the south cantilever used as an additional lane when required.

This means the south cantilever will be closed to pedestrians, cyclists and mobility scooter used for the duration of the works.

A free bus service will be provided to enable these groups to cross the bridge.

The project was originally meant to start in 2020 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

