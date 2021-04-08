'Please stop leaving rubbish' - Seven-year-old girl cleans up after beachgoers in Cornwall
Report by Grace Pascoe
It makes me really sad because it's killing lots of animals.
A seven-year-old girl from Cornwall was so upset about the amount of rubbish left on her favourite beach that she decided to do something about it.
Evie Whaley from Newquay was horrified when she saw all the litter on Fistral beach. She and her mum are on a mission to clean it up, bit by bit.
Evie's mum Becky Miles said: "It's just heart-breaking because it's just not getting better.
"We live in such a beautiful place. People come to enjoy it and take dinner down and then just leave the remnants. It's just sad."
As this latest lockdown has eased, the amount of rubbish the mother and daughter have found here has shocked them. Becky said "I think we can always easily say, 'It's the tourists' but it's not, it's local people as well."
She listed some of their finds, saying: "Lots and lots of food packaging, beer bottles, beer cans.
"We found eight towels the other day - just left. Wetsuits, lots of broken glass, lots of fires...
"Once you start you can't stop because you can't close your eyes from it."
Seven-year-old Evie's message is a simple one: "Please stop leaving rubbish."
Her mum agreed, and said: "Just take your rubbish home, that's it - especially broken glass, nails because I think one day somebody is going to stand on it.
"We can't always be there to pick it up. Just take a bag and take your stuff home."
Read more: