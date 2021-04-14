Bristol Harbour Festival cancelled for the second year in a row

Bristol Harbour Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Organisers made the announcement this morning (Wednesday 14 April) and said it has been postponed until 2022.

In a tweet they blamed the coronavirus pandemic, citing "timelines leading up to the event" for their decision to cancel this summer's festival.

It was due to take place in July, and some hoped it would still go ahead if all coronavirus restrictions are lifted by then.

According to Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown, all aspects of society could be reopen by 21 June.

That would mean all limits on social contact would be scrapped and events like Bristol Harbour Festival could go ahead as originally planned.

But, like organisers of other events, the festival team said they don't have the time to put on a weekend of events like "the city deserves."

Read more: