Hugh Grant spotted buying bacon roll and custard slice in Somerset

Hugh Grant has been spotted in Somerset - buying a bacon roll and a custard slice.

The well-known actor was seen in Frome on Tuesday 13 April, just days after participating in a BAFTA awards ceremony in London.

He was recognised by staff at the Parsons Bakery in Badcox, Frome, while buying the savoury snack which he then ate outside.

Thrilled assistant manager Sophie Jayne Ilott, 24, served the actor and described him as a "very polite and well-spoken gentleman".

She said: "He had a bacon roll, coffee, a bottle of orange juice and a custard slice.

"He ate outside at one our tables.

"I wasn't sure it was him at first but a lady behind him said 'I think that was Hugh Grant!'

