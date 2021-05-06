Black Girls Hike coming to South Devon this weekend

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

This weekend a nationwide movement which is rapidly growing in popularity comes to the South West.

The 'Black Girls Hike' group was set up as a way for women of black and Afro/Caribbean descent to exercise together and tackle issues such as lack of inclusion and under-representation.

Organiser Naomi says her involvement came from a feeling of being seen as an outsider in her own home town.

"I've been in Devon for two years and I'm one of very few black women down here," she said.

"I love getting outside in the open air, swimming, cycling, hiking, and I just wanted to be part of something where I could be surrounded by other black women.

Naomi hopes the hikes in Devon will become a regular thing. Credit: ITV News

"A lot of black women tend to live in white areas. A lot of those women wouldn't go out walking because they know they're going to be probably the only black person around. It's not always a comfortable experience, a little bit scary, you don't always want to be stared at. So it can be a really nice feeling to be around other black women."

There are groups popping up all over the country, from the North West, the Midlands and London, to Devon and Dorset, and word is spreading fast, with award nominations and widespread media coverage.

The founder, Rhiane Fatinikun, says it's about so more than just hiking.

"We've done caving, gorge walking, potholing and climbing," she said. "I would really like us to have a go at some paddle sports.

"Ultimately it's about feeling included. But this stuff needs to start from when people are in school."

Saturday's seven-mile hike starts at 9.45am at Broadsands beach in Paignton.

You can sign up online here.