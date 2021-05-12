Fred West ‘body evidence’ found at Gloucester cafe by ITV film crew

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch: Max Walsh's report on the discovery of new evidence linked to Fred West.

Possible evidence of a body linked to Fred West was found at a cafe in Gloucester by an ITV television crew filming a new Trevor McDonald documentary.

Reports suggest film crews had been using “ground-penetrating radar” and sniffer dogs to look for human remains at the Clean Plate Cafe in Southgate Street, Gloucester.

The site is linked to missing teenager Mary Bastholm, who disappeared in January 1968.

Her disappearance has been previously linked to serial killer Fred West, who committed at least 12 murders in Gloucester between 1967 and 1987.

Mary Bastholm disappeared in January 1968. Credit: PA

It is understood the crew was filming a follow-up series to the 2019 documentary Fred & Rose West: The Real Story with Sir Trevor McDonald.

The former ITV newsreader was spotted in Brockworth - a village four miles outside of Gloucester - three weeks ago.

Police descended on the cafe after they were contacted by the documentary-makers, who claimed to have found evidence which suggested a body had been buried there.

Former ITV newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald was pictured with a film crew in Brockworth, near Gloucester, in April. Credit: BPM Media

The force said officers will be based at the site for a “number of weeks” while forensic searches are conducted.

Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden said the discovery could be a “significant development” in the case of Mary Bastholm, which remains unsolved.

"This could be a significant development on a case which has gained a lot of public interest over the years,” he said.

Police have set up a forensic tent outside the entrance to the Clean Plate Cafe in Southgate Street. Credit: BPM Media

"First and foremost our thoughts are with Mary’s family and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"This news may understandably alarm those who work near to the premises, as well as those in the wider Gloucester community and beyond.

"The Constabulary has always said any fresh evidence would be reviewed. This has happened and a focussed and proportionate investigation will now take place.”

