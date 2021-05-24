The former leader of Devon County Council has been found guilty of the indecent and sexual assault of three women.

Brian Greenslade, 72 and of Marwood, denied any wrongdoing during a trial at Exeter Crown Court but a jury found him guilty of all charges on Monday 24 May.

He has been a prominent politician in Devon for nearly four decades. He was a County Councillor since 1985 and leader of the Devon County Council for 16 years.

Brian Greenslade has been found guilty of:

Indecently assaulting a woman in Exeter between January 1994 and December 1995.

During the same period, an indecent assault on a woman in Barnstaple.

Sexual assault on a woman in Exeter between June 2005 and January 2006.

The court heard the three women did not know each other and the offences happened at different times.

Greenslade was described as "arrogant" and a "space invader" by his second victim and made her feel uncomfortable by standing too close.

Another victim said she was assaulted by Greenslade when he was working as an accountant. She knew when he was approaching her because he smelt and did not clean his suits.

One woman who was sexually assaulted by Greenslade in the 1990s said she did not report it at the time because of his position.

He will be sentenced later today (Monday 24 May).

