Police concerned for welfare of missing man who 'may be in Bristol'

Police have said they are "concerned for the welfare" of a 33-year-old missing man.

Callum McConnell was seen leaving the Caludon Centre in Coventry at around 6pm on Sunday evening (May 23).

Avon and Somerset Police shared West Midlands Police's appeal saying it is possible he has travelled to the region.

West Midlands Police said Callum is used to travelling the country.

He is known to travel around the country and could be using public transport to get around.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with short mousey hair.

The public are advised not to approach the individual but to call 999 if they see him.

