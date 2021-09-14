Man fatally injured in crane crush near Bristol is named

Play video

The scene in Mangotsfield on September 13.

The man who died after a crane tipped over while carrying a heavy load near Bristol has been named.

Michael Burcombe, who was in his 70s, was killed during the incident at an address in Springleaze, Mangotsfield, on September 13.

The crane belonged to Burcombe Crane Hire, a Coalpit Heath-based company where Mr Burcombe worked.

The business has said it is not yet able to provide a statement.

Emergency services cordoned off part of Springleaze in Mangotsfield after the incident.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police, who attended the incident, said: “We were called at 9.26am yesterday to assist the ambulance service at a residential address in Mangotsfield after a man was seriously injured when a crane tipped over while manoeuvring a heavy load.

“Tragically, the man, aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts go out to them.

"Police enquiries are ongoing in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).”

The incident prompted a major response from emergency services - including police, paramedics and the air ambulance.

A HSE spokesperson added: “HSE is aware of this incident and investigating.”