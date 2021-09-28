Chris Whitty praises Plymouth charities for ‘tireless work’ during visit

Chris Whitty has praised charities in Plymouth for their “tireless” work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Medical Officer for England visited different organisations after being awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Plymouth.

This included the Four Greens Wellbeing Hub in Whitleigh and Hamoaze House in Devonport.

He spoke to staff and volunteers at the two charities, and learned how they - and other organisations - work together to support people in need across the city.

Prof Whitty receiving his honorary doctorate from the University of Plymouth. Credit: University of Plymouth

Professor Whitty said: “It was very interesting to hear about the impressive and innovative partnerships in Plymouth working to tackle complex health challenges.

“I was struck by the dedication of colleagues to improve the health and wellbeing of the local community, and who continue to work tirelessly following an extremely difficult last 18 months.”

Prof Whitty first rose to prominence at the start of the pandemic, appearing at televised press conferences as well as advising the Government on its Covid policies.

He was awarded an honorary doctorate of medicine last week, in recognition of his support of the medical science research community.

Prof Whitty speaking at a televised press conference. Credit: PA

Plymouth City Council’s chief executive Tracey Lee, who accompanied Prof Whitty during his visit, added: “We were delighted to welcome Professor Whitty today and show him the excellent partnership work taking place to address Plymouth’s health and social care challenges and improve the wellbeing of our communities.

“We are proud of our close, collaborative links with the NHS and other partners, as well as the community and voluntary sector, in reducing inequalities and helping people to live longer, healthier and happy lives.”