What is believed to be Bristol’s oldest resident says she “feels 16" - despite having just celebrated her 107th birthday.

Anne Brokenbrow - who is a resident at Stokeleigh Care Home in Stoke Bishop - turned 107 on Tuesday 28 September.

For her birthday, Anne enjoyed a visit from her family, the card from Queen Elizabeth II and a birthday cake.

It was a slightly toned down affair in comparison to her 106th birthday, which saw her granted a wish to be “arrested” by the police even though she has been a law-abiding citizen for her long life. Anne was born on September 28, 1914, two weeks after Britain entered World War 1.

She worked as a secretary before she retired and moved to live at Stokeleigh in 2018.

Alex Mazur-Kryszynska, Stokeleigh’s care home manager, said: “It has been our privilege to care for Anne who is always so cheerful and happy.

"We are wondering if she is possibly the oldest resident of Bristol.

"We would love to know if she now holds this record."

On her secret to a long life, Anne said: "We are just normal people, enjoying life and always trying to be good at things, but I haven’t done anything special to reach this age."

She added: "I feel like 16 again as I haven’t changed, but if I’m 107 then that is obviously quite something to be proud of as not many people reach that age."