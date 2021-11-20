Exeter City FC to donate FA Cup replay profits to charity

Exeter City FC have announced they will donate profits made from ticket sales for their FA Cup replay against Bradford City to charity.

The club also announced that any fans who attended the initial game would be allowed back for free.

The Football Association had ruled the League Two clubs must replay the FA Cup tie on 30 November after the Grecians used an extra sixth sub during their 3-0 win over Bradford earlier this week.

The game was already a replay of their first round fixture from November 6 that ended 1-1.

The club will confirm the charity that proceeds will be donated to next week.

Under the rules of the competition, we are required to share the profit after costs from this match with Bradford City. Exeter City

"Costs include the facilitation of the match, such as away travel, stewarding and floodlights," the club statement continued.

"The club will incur additional overheads, such as the cost of staff, including the grounds team, media team, light and heat, and cleaning, which do not form part of this return.

"Whilst we appreciate that some supporters may feel frustrated paying for another game, we hope you understand that facilitating this game costs many thousands of pounds."