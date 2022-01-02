Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman died in an accident on the M32 in Bristol on New Year's Day.

The pedestrian was struck by two vehicles on the southbound slip road at around 2.15am and she died at the scene.

The road was closed by Avon and Somerset Police while the scene was investigated.

A spokesperson from the force said: "We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam which could help our investigation."

If you can help, phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222000144.