Watch as fans explain the lengths they've gone to get a ticket

Plymouth Argyle fans queued for up to six hours to secure tickets for the club's FA Cup game against Chelsea.

The teams meet at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round on February 5th - and around 6,000 loyal Green Army fans are planning to be there.

Tickets went on sale at 9.30am on January 20 - but fans were waiting to get their hands on one long before this.

Season ticket holder Scott Wardle joined the queue at 3.20am. He said: "The things you do as an Argyle fan."

Argyle manager Steven Schumacher said the rush for the game left him in disbelief.

"There was a crowd at 7.25am when I drove in. I couldn't believe it. There was about 200 people, I think, stood outside, which is amazing.

"It was freezing cold when I got out my car."

The queue for tickets has been busy for most of the day. Credit: ITV News

In what has been a busy day at the ticket office there was some respite when a group of supporters sent lunch for the staff.

The supporter's group, Pasoti, shared the news on Twitter. It said: “Thinking of the staff at the ticket office this morning. So much so we’re buying them lunch. Pizzas will be delivered at approx 12pm.

"Well done @only1argyle ticket staff."

A club spokesman said: "We are expecting tickets to sell very quickly, and advise supporters that their best chance of securing tickets for this game is to book through argyletickets.com. Supporters can purchase in person and over the phone, but are advised that wait times will be longer.

"The Home Park ticket office opening hours will be extended to 5pm to accommodate increased demand, and supporters queueing will be served as quickly as possible.

"However, please note that we wholeheartedly support our ticket office staff’s right to refuse service to those whose behaviour is rude, threatening, or aggressive.

"And we reiterate that with demand on the ticket office likely to be very high, ordering online is the most efficient way to secure your tickets."