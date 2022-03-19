Plans for new Plymouth hotel approved at ‘eyesore’ former bus depot

Plans for a major new development - including a hotel and fast-food outlet - have been given the go-ahead in Plymouth.

The proposals include an 88-bed hotel, retail unit and a drive-through coffee shop on the site of the former Western National bus depot in Cattedown.

The development was given the go-ahead by Plymouth City Council’s planning committee on March 17.

As well as the planned units - which also include a bike shop with cafe, a home store and a convenience store - parking will be provided for more than 190 vehicles.

The site earmarked for development. Credit: Google Maps

‘An eyesore’

The site, located on land between Laira Bridge Road, Gdynia Way and Embankment Lane, has been derelict ever since Western National left two decades ago.

Cllr Patrick Nicholson said the area had huge potential.

“The council really can’t sustain and shouldn’t sustain a gateway site in a derelict state like it has for as long as it has,” he said.

“But, clearly, the debate that we’ve had so far recognises the immense pressures that potentially the site could bear on the wider community, notwithstanding the significant highway implications.

“So, I think in general terms, it is important that the council moves forward and tries to support development on the site because it’s not a good representation of Plymouth to have such an important gateway site derelict for years to come.”

The largest building will be the six-storey hotel to the north of the new entrance.

The other businesses include two drive-through outlets, a bike shop with café, a home store, a convenience store and another retailer.

The plans attracted 53 public objections, which included concerns about increased traffic and congestion, pollution, the height of the hotel and fears that drive-through restaurants “create anti-social behaviour”.

Nineteen people formally supported the scheme saying it will help the local economy, the development is “eye-catching”, there is a shortage of hotels, it will increase employment and the current site is “an eyesore.”

The planning committee was satisfied that sufficient amendments had been made to the proposals to minimise traffic problems and address many public concerns.

The committee voted unanimously for the plans to be approved.

Credit: Philip Churm, Local Democracy Reporter