People travelling through Crewkerne train station today should expect delays, after a vehicle was found on the tracks.

The vehicle was discovered blocking the railway early this morning (April 26) but the line has since reopened.

South Western Railway says the line between Yeovil Junction and Exeter St David's will be disrupted all day.

The operator said: "Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

"We were informed of a road vehicle blocking the railway this morning in the Crewkerne area.

"The line has reopened but due to damage caused to the infrastructure trains travelling towards London Waterloo will need to run at a reduced speed.

"We expect this may result in delays of approximately 20 minutes."

The vehicle was found on the tracks at Crewkerne train station. Credit: Google

Passengers are advised to plan alternative routes if possible.

South Western Railway also apologies for any delay this causes to people's journeys.