An off-duty emergency worker was pulled from his vehicle before being punched in the head and face after beeping at a pedestrian.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched a CCTV appeal after the incident in Crewkerne, which happened at around 2.30pm on Sunday 13 March.

The force say the victim - a man in his 40s - had been leaving the Lidl car park when he sounded his horn to alert a pedestrian.

He was then pulled from his vehicle and punched in the head and face. He did not require hospital treatment, but was left with cuts and bruising.

Avon and Somerset Police have released an image of a man they would like to trace who was in the area at the time.

They said: "The man in the picture is white, in his 30s or 40s, wears a denim baseball cap and has a large white-haired dog with him.

"He or anyone who recognises him or has any further information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 and giving the reference 5222060398. Alternatively, ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111."