Footage shows woman attack officers during Bristol riot

A woman who spat at officers, threw objects at them and attacked them with a wooden stick has been convicted of riot.

Francesca Horn, of Montpelier in Bristol, was found guilty of riot following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The 25-year-old had admitted a charge of violent disorder for her actions during violence outside Bridewell Police Station on March 21 last year but denied riot and was found guilty by a jury.

Digital evidence was presented at Horn’s trial which included CCTV and mobile phone footage as well as evidence from officers’ body-worn cameras.

Francesca Horn is yet to be sentenced Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The clips shows Horn spitting at officers, kicking and throwing their shields at them, and ripping off the wing mirror off a police van.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio, the senior investigating officer at Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Horn repeatedly directed vile verbal abuse at officers throughout the course of the incident and spat at them several times.

"Her disgusting behaviour then escalated to physical abuse as she kicked at officers’ shields, attacked them with a wooden stick and threw objects at them.

"Horn denied she was part of a group which used or threatened violence which caused others to fear for their safety.

"The evidence we presented to the jury was clear and they ultimately agreed she was guilty of riot."

Horn is the 19th person to be held responsible for offences committed during the riot and was released on unconditional bail – she will be sentenced on Wednesday 22 June.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "We'd like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings relating to the events of Sunday 21 March are ongoing against other defendants and that they have a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."